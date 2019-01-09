FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

1st child death associated with flu reported in New Jersey

 
Share

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — State health officials have confirmed the first death of a New Jersey child associated with the flu this season.

The state Department of Health announced Tuesday the child from central New Jersey died in late December.

The department did not release additional information about the child, citing privacy concerns.

Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal says he is “deeply saddened” for the family, who experienced an “unthinkable loss.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 80,000 people died nationally, including 180 children, during last year’s flu season.

This year’s flu season began in late October and is expected to last through March.

Officials urge residents to get flu shots and stay home if sick.