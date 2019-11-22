U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Correction: Florida Attorney-Arrest story

 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In a story Nov. 22 about a New York lawyer being investigated for practicing law in Florida without a license, The Associated Press, using incomplete information from the Florida Bar, erroneously reported that the bar could charge him with a felony. The Bar could petition the state Supreme Court to find him in civil violation of practicing without a license. That finding would be turned over to prosecutors, who would decide whether to charge him with a felony.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Florida investigating attorney charged with lawsuit fraud

The Florida Bar has opened an investigation of a New York lawyer who it says may have been practicing in the Sunshine state without a license

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Bar has opened an investigation of a New York lawyer who it says may have been practicing in Florida without a license.

The Bar’s investigation of Stuart Finkelstein stems from federal charges this week alleging that he filed 300 unauthorized lawsuits in Florida and New York.

Prosecutors say he falsely accused businesses of violating laws protecting people with disabilities and allegedly collected nearly $1 million in legal fees.

Bar spokeswoman Francine Walker said Friday that Finkelstein is not authorized to practice in the state. She said the Bar could ask the Florida Supreme Court to find him civilly guilty of practicing without a license. If the court agreed, that finding would be turned over to prosecutors, who would decide whether to charge him with a felony.

Finkelstein did not immediately return a call to his New York office seeking comment.