Chief: Louisiana officer was fatally shot by her boyfriend

 
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The man who killed a Louisiana police officer as she left for work was her boyfriend and the father of her child, authorities said.

At a news conference Wednesday, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond said Treveon Anderson, 26, shot and killed Officer Chateri Payne on Jan. 9.

“We believe Anderson shot and killed her, then concocted the false narrative of her being murdered by an unknown suspect,” Raymond told news outlets.

Anderson’s cousin, Lawrence Pierre, 22, identified him as the shooter and told police where to find the handgun used to kill Payne outside her home. Anderson, Pierre and another cousin, Glenn Frierson, 38, were arrested Tuesday.

Pierre, a Caddo Parish Juvenile Court clerk, told officers he and Frierson were present during the shooting and left afterward. Pierre hid the .40-caliber handgun, which was not Payne’s service weapon.

The couple’s 2-year-old daughter was inside their home during the shooting, but Raymond doesn’t believe she witnessed it.

Police have not released a motive.

All three men are currently charged with second-degree murder.

“It is still an ongoing investigation,” Raymond said. “Just because we make arrests doesn’t mean we are done at this point. And certainly, the district attorney’s office, when reviewing the case, always has the option of amending charges.”

Funeral services for Payne will be held this weekend. The officer graduated from Shreveport’s police academy Nov. 16.