Judge sends man to prison for 40 years in fatal DUI case

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Judge sends man to prison for 40 years in fatal DUI case

By Associated Press
 
Share

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge in South Florida sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for the hit-and-run death of a woman who was walking with her teenage daughter along Ocean Drive in Deerfield Beach in 2018.

The crash killed Tina Cagnana, 47. Her 16-year-old daughter wasn’t injured.

David Posta, 43, entered an open guilty plea last Thursday, which left the sentencing up to Broward Circuit Judge Michael Usan because an agreement couldn’t be reached with prosecutors, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.

“We are pleased with the decision that the court made. Maybe it will bring a little bit of peace,” Luca Cagnana,, the victim’s husband, told the newspaper on Monday.

Police found Posta about six hours after the crash. He told investigators he didn’t stop because he was afraid to stop after the crash because he knew his vehicle registration had expired. He also refused to submit to a blood alcohol test.

Posta’s lawyer, Brian Greenwald, said his client chose not to fight because he knew he deserved to be penalized.

“For what it’s worth, and the family of the victim will never believe him, but Posta really does feel remorse and wishes he were the one who died rather than the victim,” Greenwald said.

Prosecutor Ross Weiner told the newspaper that they’re declining to pursue a separate misdemeanor charge against Posta for leaving the scene of a crash the week before Cagnana was killed.