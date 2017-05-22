Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Catholics challenge St. Louis’ ‘abortion sanctuary’ law

By JIM SALTER
 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A group of St. Louis Catholics filed a lawsuit against the city Monday over a local ordinance that prohibits discrimination based on “reproductive health decisions,” saying the law could force employers or landlords to go against their religious beliefs.

The law, enacted in February, bars employers from hiring or firing people based on whether they have had an abortion, get pregnant outside of marriage, or use contraceptives or artificial insemination. Landlords also can’t refuse to rent to someone based on those criteria.

Opponents say they law makes St. Louis a sanctuary city for abortion. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Roman Catholic grade schools operating under the Archdiocese of St. Louis; Our Lady’s Inn, a home for pregnant homeless women; and a private company whose owner is Catholic. It seeks to stop the city from enforcing the ordinance.

“Passage of this bill is not a milestone of our city’s success,” St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson said at news conference outside the federal courthouse where the lawsuit was filed. “It is rather a marker of our city’s embrace of the culture of death.”

Other news
Riders participating in RAGBRAI - the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa- arrive in Lake View, Iowa, as they move towards Carroll, Iowa, Monday, July 24, 2023. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
As cyclists ride across Iowa, they are seeing craft breweries driving small-town tourism
FILE - Congressional Black Caucus chair Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., center, talks with reporters following a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Horsford is joined by, from left, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo. The Congressional Black Caucus is pushing the White House, Justice Department and the Department of Education to adopt an “aggressive legal strategy” to scrutinize recent changes to Florida's Black history curriculum. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Black lawmakers press Justice and Education Departments to investigate Florida’s race curriculum
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden dispatches top adviser for talks with Saudi crown prince on normalizing relations with Israel

Carlson said the archdiocese and its affiliates, including the schools, will not comply with what he called a “vile bill.”

Sarah Pitlyk, an attorney for the nonprofit anti-abortion law firm the Thomas More Society, said the law prevents the archdiocese from hiring only teachers who support Catholic teachings on abortion. Pitlyk also said there’s no exception for faith-based “crisis pregnancy centers” such as Our Lady’s Inn, and no provision for private companies led by devout Catholics, such as O’Brien Industrial Holdings LLC and its owner, Frank Robert O’Brien Jr.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in a statement, defended the law.

“We don’t believe the ordinance infringes on the rights of the Archdiocese,” Nrewson said. “The city worked with the Archdiocese to modify the language in the board bill.

“As a city, we don’t support discriminating against anyone,” the mayor, a Democrat, said.

Alderwoman Megan Ellyia Green, who sponsored the ordinance, has said it wasn’t sparked by any specific case or current law. Rather, she viewed it as a way for the city to stake out its opposition to future laws enacted in Missouri, where Republicans now control all corners of government. A measure that would have effectively overturned the St. Louis ordinance subsequently failed in the Legislature.

Washington, D.C., Boston and the state of Delaware all enacted laws in recent years prohibiting discrimination based on reproductive health decisions. But Pitlyk said the St. Louis law is unprecedented in its breadth, creating a protected class “based on social opinion.”

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the law doesn’t make an exception for churches.

JIM SALTER
Jim Salter is the AP correspondent in St. Louis.