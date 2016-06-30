Former Richardson staffer to lead local film office

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A key staffer of former Gov. Bill Richardson’s film incentive program has been tapped to lead a new joint film office created to attract more productions to the city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County.

Eric Witt will be paid $105,000 a year to run the office, which will be funded by contributions from both the city and county.

Witt has been working with local officials for months on plans to create the Greater Santa Fe Film Office.

At a time when the city has had to trim its budget to overcome a $15 million shortfall, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported (http://bit.ly/295bqMb) that local leaders see the film office as a tool to help turn the area into a filmmaking hub and help boost city and county coffers.

