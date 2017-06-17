Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

West Virginia lawmakers adopt budget amid tax impasse

 
Share

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s House on Friday affirmed its support for more limited tax changes than the Senate had passed, continuing their impasse on any tax changes.

Instead, both chambers adopted a $4.225 billion general revenue budget without additional tax revenue for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

Lawmakers in both houses emphasized the need to get a budget adopted before the state’s new year starts in two weeks with many state workers otherwise facing furloughs and a shutdown in many state services.

That budget consequently has deeper cuts in funding for state colleges and universities than it would have with either chamber’s tax legislation. It still would preserve Medicaid and the 3-to-1 federal match for poor residents’ health care.

Other news
FILE - Senator Xochitl Galvez, an opposition presidential hopeful, speaks to the press after registering her name as a candidate in Mexico City, July 4, 2023. The street saleswoman turned tech entrepreneur is shaking up the contest to succeed Mexico's popular president, offering an alternative to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s dominant party. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Aspirante a la presidencia de México no se ha dado por vencida
This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the cache of weapons and ammunition that authorities recovered from the car of a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Can the Pac-12 survive? Conference of champions faces murky future after Colorado bolts for Big 12

The Senate voted 19-8 to adopt the budget. The House followed, voting 64-25 to pass it.

“This is an immoral budget,” said Del. Larry Rowe, a Charleston Democrat. “It’s being balanced on the backs of young people.”

Students will face higher tuition and more debt, Rowe said.

“What would you rather have, a shutdown?” said Del. Michael Folk, a Martinsburg Republican. “This is the best compromise you’re going to get.”

The tuition increases will be less than they’ve been in the past, Folk said.

“This is much, much better for higher education than some of the drastic cuts that were floated out in the past,” House Majority Leader Daryl Cowles said.

The Republican-controlled House earlier had voted 67-22 to substitute its tax plan to broaden the sales tax to cellphone service and digital products but leave the tax rate at 6 percent. It would have added an estimated $67 million in additional tax receipts. It would also have exempted military retirement pay from income taxes and Social Security for residents with annual incomes less than $100,000. It would also increase those earners’ personal exemptions by $500, to $2,500.

“This is the least offensive way to raise that revenue,” said Dele. John Shott, a Bluefield Republican. “It allows the Senate to correct the error of its ways.”

However, the Senate met later, didn’t touch it and instead adopted again a slightly smaller budget.

The Republican-controlled Senate on Thursday night had voted 30-2 for legislation that would have raised the sales tax to 6.5 percent, cut income tax rates initially 5 percent and established tiered coal production tax rates. The Senate bill also would have exempted military retirement pay and most Social Security benefits. The Senate that night also approved a $4.33 billion budget with smaller cuts to higher education and other programs.

Gov. Jim Justice, a Democrat, supported that approach. The approved budget now goes to him for signing or veto.