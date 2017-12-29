FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
2 found dead in car in Mississippi

 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two people have been found dead inside a car in Mississippi.

News outlets report Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance said a man and a woman were found unresponsive and partially clothed Thursday morning, and were later pronounced dead. The victims have been identified as 33-year-old Laura Francis Peyton and 31-year-old Casey Ross Vaughn.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes says there were no apparent signs of trauma to the bodies. The cause of death remains unknown pending the results of autopsies and toxicology reports.

An investigation is ongoing.