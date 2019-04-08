Missouri dog trainer charged after death of goldendoodle

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri dog trainer is facing misdemeanor charges following the death of a goldendoodle.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Capri Teague of Foristell is charged with animal abuse, stemming from the death of an 8-month-old dog named Cash in February.

Teague put Cash on a treadmill with a leash attached as part of a training program while the dog’s owner and 9-year-old son watched. A probable cause statement says Cash tried to jump off but Teague repeatedly pulled on the leash to force him back on the treadmill.

Authorities say Cash began wheezing and foaming at the mouth before collapsing. He had to be euthanized two days later. A necropsy concluded that Cash suffered lung swelling consistent with choking.

Teague, charged Thursday, has no phone listing.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com