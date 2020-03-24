Inmate beaten while strapped to restraint chair sues

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
CLEVELAND (AP) — A man beaten by corrections officers while strapped to restraint at a county jail in Cleveland has sued the former officers, the county and others.

An attorney for Terrance Debose filed the lawsuit Monday in Cuyahoga County. Debose was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center in March 2019 when he was strapped to a restraint chair and beaten by corrections officers Nicholas Evans and Timothy Dugan, the lawsuit said.

Both men pleaded guilty to charges related to the beating. Evans, 35, received nine months in prison and Dugan, 50, received 10 days in jail at sentencing in February.

Debose was placed in a restraint chair after taking off his clothes, flooding his cell and covering himself with toothpaste, according to the lawsuit. He was left unattended for four hours after the beating and was sent to a hospital for post-concussion symptoms when finally examined by a doctor a week later, the lawsuit said.

Evans turned off his body camera before the beating, but a surveillance camera inside the restraint room recorded it, authorities have said.

A message seeking comment about the lawsuit was left Tuesday with a Cuyahoga County spokeswoman.