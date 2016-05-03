Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Bond funds approved for new Springfield police annex

 
Share

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Springfield City Council has unanimously voted to approve bond funds that will help pay for an $11.3 million renovation project to convert an Army reserve center into a new police annex.

The Springfield Republican reports (http://bit.ly/1OcBEde ) Monday’s vote follows the U.S. government’s gift of the former Arthur MacArthur Army Reserve Center on East Street to the western Massachusetts city at no cost.

City officials say the new annex will house the police training academy, Juvenile Assessment Center, Tactical Response Unit and an evidence storage system. The building will be named in memory of former Chief Paul Fenton.

Springfield received approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to use just shy of $3,000 in disaster aid funds to cover costs stemming from the renovation.

___

Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/