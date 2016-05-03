Bond funds approved for new Springfield police annex

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Springfield City Council has unanimously voted to approve bond funds that will help pay for an $11.3 million renovation project to convert an Army reserve center into a new police annex.

The Springfield Republican reports (http://bit.ly/1OcBEde ) Monday’s vote follows the U.S. government’s gift of the former Arthur MacArthur Army Reserve Center on East Street to the western Massachusetts city at no cost.

City officials say the new annex will house the police training academy, Juvenile Assessment Center, Tactical Response Unit and an evidence storage system. The building will be named in memory of former Chief Paul Fenton.

Springfield received approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to use just shy of $3,000 in disaster aid funds to cover costs stemming from the renovation.

