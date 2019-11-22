Long-term fix found for Wyoming, Nebraska irrigation tunnel

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Local officials say they’ve found a long-term fix for a tunnel failure that left a large area of Wyoming and Nebraska farmland without irrigation water.

Goshen Irrigation District officials say crews will stabilize the irrigation tunnel with ribbing supports and grouting. Additional grouting will then harden and stabilize the outside of the of the tunnel.

The collapse of the century-old tunnel in July imperiled crops including corn and sugar beets in a 150-square-mile (390-square-kilometer) area.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports a temporary fix took six weeks and cost $4 million.

The Goshen Irrigation District in Wyoming and Gering-Ft. Laramie Irrigation District in Nebraska will share the estimated $6 million cost of a long-term fix, though irrigation officials warn costs could reach $15 million.

Previous estimates ranged as high as $60 million.

