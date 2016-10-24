Most and least reliable vehicles in Consumer Reports survey

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By The Associated Press
 
Consumer Reports on Monday released its predicted reliability rankings for 2017 model-year vehicles and brands. The rankings are based on a survey of the magazine’s subscribers as well as Consumer Reports’ road tests and safety data.

Here are the ten most reliable vehicles and the ten least reliable vehicles and their scores on a scale of 0-100.

Most Reliable

Toyota Prius (94)

Lexus CT 200h (94)

Infiniti Q70 (91)

Audi Q3 (91)

Lexus GX (90)

Lexus GS (89)

Mercedes-Benz GLC (89)

Chevrolet Cruze (89)

Audi Q7 (88)

Toyota 4Runner (88)

Least Reliable

Chevrolet Tahoe/GMC Yukon (13)

Fiat 500 L (13)

Ford Fiesta (13)

Ram 2500 (13)

Tesla Model X (12)

Chrysler 200 (11)

Chevrolet Suburban/GMC Yukon XL (10)

Jeep Renegade (8)

Ford Focus (6)

Cadillac Escalade (3)

Source: Consumer Reports