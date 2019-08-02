2 teens surrender, admit to impersonating police

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two teenagers have admitted impersonating police and pulling over unsuspecting motorists in eastern Kansas.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the 18-year-old and 17-year-old turned themselves in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office began investigating early Wednesday after receiving reports that the occupants of a silver passenger were using red and blue lights in the windshield area to pull over at least two vehicles on Kansas 99 between Emporia and the town of Olpe. After the vehicles pulled over, the driver of the car with the red and blue lights would drive around them and leave without contacting the occupants.

Formal charges are pending. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.