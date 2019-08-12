FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FCC awards $2.5M to bring broadband to San Juan County

 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Rural and underserved communities in northern New Mexico will have access to internet service thanks to federal dollars.

The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday that it has approved nearly $2.6 million to bring broadband to more than 500 homes and businesses in San Juan County.

Amarillo, Texas-based Plains Internet will use the funding over the next decade to establish high-speed internet service for hundreds of residents.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement that the funding is another step toward closing the digital divide.

To date, the FCC has earmarked more than $21 million for New Mexico to bring broadband to more than 8,500 households and businesses.

Rural and tribal areas have been the focus of the funding.