DNA leads to charges for inmate in 1980 Boston rape, killing

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

DNA leads to charges for inmate in 1980 Boston rape, killing

 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A man already serving life in prison for killing a woman in Alabama now faces charges in connection with the rape and killing of a woman in a Boston hotel room nearly 40 years ago, Massachusetts prosecutors said Thursday.

A grand jury on Wednesday indicted Steven Fike on rape and first-degree murder charges in the March 1980 killing of Wendy Dansereau, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a written statement.

Fike is behind bars in Alabama for a 1982 rape and murder but is eligible for parole, her office said. An arraignment has not been scheduled.

“Ms. Dansereau was 19 years old when she was murdered, and her family has waited nearly four decades to know what happened to her,” Rollins said.

Other news
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation

Dansereau’s daughter was 4 weeks old when her mother was killed, prosecutors said.

The district attorney’s office did not know whether Fike has an attorney to speak for him.

An employee of the Hotel Diplomat in Boston’s South End discovered Dansereau’s body. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled, authorities said.

A sample of DNA collected during the early stages of the investigation was recently entered into an FBI database and matched to Fike’s genetic profile, the district attorney’s office said.

His DNA had been entered into the national database as the result of his 1982 rape and murder convictions in Alabama.

Fike is serving time in Alabama for the slaying of Patricia Ann Culp, whose body was found in a water-filled culvert in Tuscaloosa County on Feb. 2, 1982, court records show.

She died of a skull fracture from a severe blow to the head, according to a decision by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

Fike met the woman at a strip club in Birmingham where she worked as a dancer, and the two had sex at a hotel, documents show. He was arrested days after the killing near Atlanta, and a cousin testified during his 1982 trial that Fike told her about killing the woman.

Rollins has made it a priority to review unsolved homicides. A spokesman for her office said the Dansereau case was under review even before Rollins announced her Project for Unsolved Suffolk Homicides initiative in September.

___

The story has been corrected to show that the victim’s daughter was 4 weeks old when her mother was killed, not 4 months old. The headline has been corrected to show that the Boston homicide was in 1980, not 1960.