FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ohio man sentenced to time served in Nevada ranch standoff

 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Ohio man who was an internet voice during a Nevada ranching family standoff with federal agents in 2014 has been sentenced to time spent in federal custody for his guilty plea to a conspiracy charge.

Peter Santilli’s attorney, Chris Rasmussen, said Thursday that Santilli would return to Cincinnati and resume his journalism career following sentencing Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Rasmussen says his client spent about 14 months in custody following his arrest in early 2016.

Santilli’s guilty plea last year let him avoid standing trial with rancher Cliven Bundy, sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy, and co-defendant Ryan Payne.

The trial collapsed in January due to prosecutorial misconduct, with charges dismissed and the defendants set free.

Santilli hosted an internet talk show and said he was investigating why armed federal land managers were rounding up Bundy cattle.