7 suffer minor injuries when “L” train partially derails

CHICAGO (AP) — Seven people were taken to area hospitals to be treated for minor injuries after a train they were on partially derailed on Chicago’s South Side.

The Chicago Fire Department says another 23 were on board when the southbound Green Line “L’’ train derailed at about 11 a.m. Thursday but after they were helped down by dozens of firefighters from the elevated tracks they declined treatment.

Chicago Transit Authority’s chief transit officer, Donald Bonds, says the investigation into the cause of the derailment is continuing. He says there was some maintenance work going on nearby but it wasn’t clear if that work played any role in the derailment.

Service on the Green Line was disrupted until about 4:30 p.m.