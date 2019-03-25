FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Wyoming justices uphold sentence in killings, dismemberment

By MEAD GRUVER
 
Share

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Supreme Court on Monday upheld a much longer prison sentence than prosecutors recommended for a man who pleaded no contest to killing and dismembering two other men.

It was one of the grislier crimes in Wyoming in recent memory, with authorities discovering foul-smelling, decomposing body parts in a pickup truck near a Gillette intersection in 2016.

The high court ruled that a prosecutor didn’t violate a plea deal with Michael Montano by calling him a “monster” and making other derogatory statements at his sentencing in Gillette.

The statements showed that the prosecution didn’t stand by the plea agreement “in spirit,” Montano’s attorney, Kurt Infanger, said after Campbell County District Judge Michael N. Deegan handed down the sentence in April 2018.

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president

The plea agreement, however, didn’t prohibit the prosecutor, Campbell County Chief Deputy Attorney Nathan Henkes, from commenting on the presentence investigation report or the evidence against Montano, noted the Supreme Court in a ruling written by Justice Kate Fox.

“There was no effort to persuade the court to reject the recommendation,” Fox wrote.

Prosecutors had recommended Montano, in exchange for pleading no contest to killing and dismembering Jody Fortuna, 37, and Phillip Brewer, 33, serve 51.5 years in prison. Montano would serve 51.5 years for each of two counts of second-degree murder and 2.5 years on each of two counts of mutilating a human body, with the sentences to be served concurrently.

Deegan instead sentenced Montano to 125 years in prison: 60 years on each of murder count and 2.5 years on each mutilation count, with the time served consecutively.

Kirk Morgan with the State Public Defender’s Office, which represented Montano before the Supreme Court, declined to comment. Infanger didn’t return messages seeking comment.

Montano’s girlfriend, Kylee Collins, pleaded guilty in March 2018 to two counts of interference with a peace officer for not telling police that Montano hid the bodies.

The victims, who were childhood friends of Montano, died from gunshot wounds. It took Montano two days to cut up the bodies, prosecutors said.

Investigators found the body parts in Montano’s truck and a storage locker.

___

Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver