The Latest: Witnesses testify in death of Lebanese neighbor

By The Associated Press
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a man charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of his Lebanese neighbor (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Witnesses have begun testifying in the trial of a man charged with murder and a hate crime in the slaying of his Lebanese neighbor.

Prosecutors began questioning witnesses Monday following opening statements in the trial of 63-year-old Stanley Vernon Majors. He is accused in the August 2016 killing of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara.

Majors has pleaded not guilty.

The first witnesses included 911 operators and a neighbor who testified she heard Khalid Jabara being attacked.

Prosecutors allege Majors fatally shot Jabara following years of racial epithets toward him and his family, including “filthy Lebanese” and “Moo-slems.” The Jabaras are Christian.

His defense attorneys have indicated they’ll present a defense based on his mental health, though Majors was previously found competent to stand trial.

___

7:30 a.m.

Jurors are preparing to hear opening statements in a trial for an Oklahoma man accused of first-degree murder and a hate crime in the slaying of his Lebanese neighbor.

Stanley Vernon Majors is expected to be in a Tulsa courtroom when his trial resumes Monday in district court. The 63-year-old is accused in the August 2016 killing of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara.

Prosecutors say Majors fatally shot Jabara after bombarding him and his family for years with racial epithets, including “filthy Lebanese” and “Moo-slems.” The Jabaras are Christian.

Majors has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys have indicated they’ll present a defense based on his mental health, though Majors was previously found competent to stand trial.

A jury of nine men and five women, including two alternates, was selected Friday.