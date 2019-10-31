Alabama Democratic Party dispute ends up in court

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Alabama Democratic Party dispute ends up in court

 
Share

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Insurgents seeking new leadership for Alabama Democrats argued with the party’s old-line officers in court Thursday over a lawsuit to block a potential revamping of the party in a deeply Republican state

Circuit Judge Greg Griffin gave lawyers time to submit additional documents, but issued no immediate decision on the suit, filed Wednesday by longtime party chair Nancy Worley and others. Any ruling is sure to be appealed.

The lawsuit seeks to block some members of the party’s governing committee from meeting Saturday to elect new leaders.

The suit contends the meeting would be illegal, a claim that supporters of new party leadership deny.

Other news
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox, source tells AP
Taiwan's military holds drills of the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-landing operations near the coast in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Taiwan military mobilized for routine defense exercises from July 24-28. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
US to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. A nearly 1,300-page police report released on Friday, July 28, 2023, shows some of the safety concerns people had before rap superstar Travis Scott took the stage at the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Worker warned organizer ‘Someone’s going to end up dead’ before crowd surge at ’21 Travis Scott show

The legal fight comes as the party’s lone statewide officeholder, Sen. Doug Jones, faces a tough re-election battle.

The Democratic National Committee is siding with the upstart group that’s aligned with Jones rather than Worley and party vice chairman Joe Reed, the longtime head of the black caucus.

During a conference call Thursday with reporters, Jones said he goes “way, way back” with the family of state Rep. Chris England of Tuscaloosa, whom he said would make a “strong chair” of the state party.

England, a defendant in the lawsuit, said the meeting set for Saturday has been properly authorized.

At the courthouse, lawyers for Worley and vice chair Randy Kelly argued that allowing a vote for new officers could split the party and create confusion over finances and next March’s primary, the Montgomery Advertiser reported .

“There will be utter chaos,” said attorney Bobby Segall. “The Democratic Party itself will be in trouble.”

Attorneys for the upstart faction said the group was trying to carry out orders from the national party and revise state party bylaws. National Democrats have warned that state delegates may not be seated at next year’s convention without changes.

Barry Ragsdale, representing Worley critics, said she had repeatedly missed or ignored DNC deadlines and blocking the meeting “is beyond the power of this court.”