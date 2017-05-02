Man who died while rafting in southern Colorado drowned

CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) — The Fremont County coroner’s office has ruled that a man drowned after he was tossed into the water while rafting on the Arkansas River in southern Colorado.

The accident was reported near the Sunshine Rapid on Sunday afternoon, and the man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

A phone call to Royal Gorge Rafting out of Canon City, which organized the trip, was not immediately returned Monday evening.

Investigators have not released any other details.