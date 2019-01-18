FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Auditor could face lawsuit unless state releases records

By MEAD GRUVER
 
Share

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s new auditor must provide certain state expenditure and vendor documents within the next 30 days or become part of a lawsuit, a nonprofit group said Friday.

Adam Andrzejewski, chief executive of the group American Transparency, made the ultimatum during the first meeting of a state financial transparency group convened by Wyoming’s new governor.

Andrzejewski, whose website posts state and local agency spending information as a public service, has been trying to get the records since 2015 and wants to add the auditor to a lawsuit pressing for the information if she fails to fulfill the request.

Wyoming is one of the last few states that hasn’t fully complied with American Transparency’s requests.

Other news
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The seven-person panel includes Gov. Mark Gordon and State Auditor Kristi Racines, both of whom appeared willing to cooperate with Illinois-based American Transparency, also known as openthebooks.com.

Racines said a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit and another group in July prevented her from saying much about the situation but providing the records “is what I will be working on.”

Gordon said he is committed to financial transparency.

“I’d love to see openthebooks in Wyoming. We will do our best to make that happen,” Gordon said.

Openthebooks.com received some records from the previous state auditor, Cynthia Cloud. Her office initially provided some of the information while arguing that fulfilling the entire request would be too burdensome for employees.

The group still seeks recent, detailed state expenditures, or “checkbook” records, and five years of state vendor records.

Racines won election in November to succeed term-limited Cloud as auditor, both Republicans.

Openthebooks.com has been asking the Wyoming Auditor’s Office for vendor data since 2015.

The Equality State Taxpayers Association filed a similar records request last winter. Both groups sued after paying Cloud’s office almost $8,000 to process the information but they received only a small fraction of the requested records, the lawsuit said.

Late in 2018, Cloud provided state checkbook data for 2016 and 2017 but the groups still need the vendor records and recent state checkbook records, Andrzejewski said.

Before completing her second term, Cloud sought proposals from potential contractors to develop an online spending transparency system. The auditor’s office has received three proposals, which for now remain sealed, Racines said.

A new online system isn’t necessary to provide all of the requested records, the taxpayer association’s Kevin Lewis said after the meeting.

Openthebooks.com also has been collecting local government and school district spending data in Wyoming over the past several years. School districts are becoming less responsive to the group’s public records requests, Andrzejewski said.

By not providing all information requested, state officials have communicated to local officials that such requests can be ignored, Andrzejewski said.

___

Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver