Democratic lawmaker resigns to focus on governor’s campaign

 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Democratic candidate Paulette Jordan says she has resigned from the Idaho House to focus on her gubernatorial campaign full-time.

Jordan, a 38-year-old Democrat from Plummer and member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, announced Wednesday that she had stepped down from her legislative seat. She was elected in 2014.

Jordan had previously raised eyebrows when she took an entire week off from the Idaho Legislature earlier this year to campaign across southern Idaho, a move rarely taken by other lawmakers during election years.

Regional Democrats will now be tasked with selecting three candidates to fill Jordan’s empty legislative seat and submit those names to Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter for final selection.

Jordan faces a competitive opponent in the Democratic primary against Boise businessman A.J. Balukoff, who is once again running for the top elected statewide seat.