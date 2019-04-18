FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Pet supply retailer to create 1,200 jobs in North Carolina

 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An online pet supply retailer says it is opening a fulfillment center in North Carolina that will create 1,200 jobs.

The Charlotte Observer reports Chewy, whose corporate offices are in Florida and in Boston, announced on Wednesday that it will spend $55 million on the new center, which will be in Salisbury in Rowan County. It’s not known when the center will open.

Chewy specializes in pet food and supplies, such as chew toys, bird cages, fish tanks and litter boxes. It operates as an independent subsidiary of PetSmart, which purchased it in 2017.

The company has eight other fulfillment centers around the U.S.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com