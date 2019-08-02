Toyota profits up, Honda’s down, both lower annual forecasts

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Toyota profits up, Honda’s down, both lower annual forecasts

By YURI KAGEYAMA
 
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota reported a nearly 4% increase in fiscal first quarter profit on improved sales, while rival Honda reported a 29% decline in fiscal first quarter profit.

Both Japanese automakers on Friday lowered their profit forecasts for the fiscal year, blaming an unfavorable foreign exchange rate.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s April-June profit totaled 682.9 billion yen ($6.4 billion), up from 657.3 billion yen the same period last year. Quarterly sales rose 3.8% to 7.65 trillion yen ($71 billion).

Toyota’s consolidated vehicle sales for the period totaled 2.3 million, an increase of more than 67,000 vehicles from the previous year. By region, vehicle sales rose in Japan, the rest of Asia and Europe but fell in North America, according to the maker of the Prius hybrid, Corolla subcompact and Lexus luxury brand.

Other news
FILE - The House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Jan. 5, 2023. On Friday, July 28, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming a new law passed by Congress “allows you to permanently remove any negative debt” from your credit report that is over two years old. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mike McDaniel confident in Dolphins’ CB depth amid Jalen Ramsey injury
FILE - Brazil's Thiago Da Silva celebrates after clearing the bar to set new Olympic record during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 16, 2016. Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz is suspended after testing positive for doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit said Braz was notified of an allegation he tested positive for ostarine. No more details were published. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz suspended for positive doping test

Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co.'s April-June profit totaled 172.3 billion yen ($1.6 billion), down from 244.3 billion yen. Quarterly sales dipped 0.7% to nearly 4 trillion yen ($37 billion).

The auto industry has been challenged lately by major shifts in technology such as automated driving, ecological vehicles such as electric cars and hybrids, as well as the use of artificial intelligence and internet connectivity in cars.

Nissan Motor Co., which reported nose-diving profits last week, has been shaken by the financial misconduct of its star former chairman Carlos Ghosn. Ghosn, who awaits trial in Japan, says he is innocent.

The Yokohama-based maker of the March subcompact, Prius hybrid and Infiniti luxury models, announced it was slashing 12,500 jobs or about 9% of its global workforce to cut costs and achieve a turnaround.

Honda, which makes the Accord sedan, Odyssey minivan and Asimo robot, lowered its profit forecast for the fiscal year through March 2020 to 645 billion yen ($6 billion), down from an earlier forecast of 665 billion yen ($6.2 billion).

But the latest projection is better than the 610 billion yen Honda earned the previous year.

Toyota, based in the central Japanese city called Toyota, lowered its profit forecast for the fiscal year through March 2020 to 2.15 trillion yen ($20 billion), down from its earlier forecast for 2.25 trillion yen ($21 billion) profit.

Toyota’s new forecast is still an improvement over the 1.88 trillion yen ($18 billion) earned for the fiscal year ended in March.

Honda expects to sell 5.1 million vehicles and 20 million motorcycles for this fiscal year.

Toyota expects to sell more than 10 million vehicles for the fiscal year, ranking it among the world’s top automakers in global vehicle sales, along with Volkswagen AG.

Nissan, when sales are combined with alliance partners such as Renault SA of France, was poised to mark similarly huge global vehicle sales. But that appears uncertain after Ghosn’s arrest tarnished its image.

___

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

On Instagram https://www.instagram.com/yurikageyama/?hl=en