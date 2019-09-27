College of Idaho student digs? Shipping container dorms

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — The College of Idaho has a record number of incoming students this year, and campus housing is tight.

Nampa television station KIVI reports the Caldwell school is teaming up with the local company indieDwell to build new dorms out of repurposed shipping containers.

Associate Dean of Students Jen Nelson says the school was eager to find a housing solution that would be both quick and affordable.

The dorm units will have five single rooms surrounding a common area. Once the shipping container dorms are complete early next year, the school will have 54 new rooms.

School officials say that will help alleviate the shortage. Right now, students are even being housed in the vacant President’s House on campus.

