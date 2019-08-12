FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Walz calls for legislative hearings on gun safety, insulin

 
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says he still wants Senate Republicans to hold hearings on Democratic proposals for gun control and emergency insulin supplies.

The governor told reporters Monday he finds it “absolutely unacceptable” that none have been scheduled following the latest mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.

He contrasted the impasse in Minnesota with states with Republican governors and legislatures that have adopted gun safety measures, as well as President Donald Trump’s recently stated willingness to consider stronger federal background checks.

Proposals for tighter gun controls and easier access to emergency insulin stalled out during the 2019 Legislature’s regular session amid GOP opposition.

Walz says it wouldn’t be productive to call lawmakers back into a special session if they’re not willing to do anything, but he says voters are demanding action.