Georgia man pleads guilty to rape of girl, gets probation

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to statutory rape and avoided a potential prison sentence.

Media outlets report 21-year-old Tremayne Octavious Driskell Jr. was initially charged in June 2016 with rape and child molestation. As part of his plea bargain, he was sentenced to five years of probation and the molestation charges will be dismissed.

An arrest warrant says Driskell was visiting a Macon home in February 2016 when he allegedly went into the girl’s bedroom, forced her to have sex and told her “not to tell anyone because he didn’t want to go to jail.”

Prosecutor Dorothy Hull says the victim didn’t tell anyone about it until months later.

Driskell’s attorney, Catherine Whitworth, says Driskell had never been in trouble before his arrest.