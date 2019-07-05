FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Fight over surveillance cameras sent back to Fayette judge

 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A legal fight to reveal what kind of surveillance cameras Kentucky’s second-largest city has and how they’re used will return to Fayette Circuit Court after an order to release the information was reversed on appeal.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that a circuit judge ordered last year that the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government should release all documents related to 29 surveillance cameras used by Lexington police.

The circuit court found the city did not offer enough evidence to support the claim that releasing the camera information would be potentially harmful to people and investigations. But the state Court of Appeals believes that determination was premature.

The appeals court says the city of Lexington and activist Mike Maharrey requested the circuit judge privately review details of the body-worn, handheld and stationary surveillance technology.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com