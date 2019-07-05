FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Algerians protest, celebrate independence day amid tensions

By AOMAR OUALI
 
Share

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Tens of thousands of Algerians took to the streets for the 20th straight Friday to demand new democratic leadership and celebrate their country’s hard-fought independence from colonial France.

Amid extra-high security and resurgent anger at authorities, crowds wearing Algerian flags on their shoulders, heads and waists poured into the capital Algiers for Friday’s pro-democracy protest on the country’s national holiday to mark Algeria’s 1962 independence.

The peaceful revolt that began in February helped drive out longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April. Demonstrations were held in at least a dozen other cities on Friday.

Protesters were also venting their indignation at the arrests last week of several activists brandishing Berber emblems and of Lakhdar Bouregaa, a veteran of Algeria’s independence war.

Other news
FILE - Poland's lawmakers vote in parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, on May 26, 2023. Poland's lawmakers have voted to approve an amended but divisive law on Russian influences believed to be targeting the opposition and criticised by the U.S. and the European Union. The lower house voted Friday, July 28, 2023 to reject the Senate's veto to the draft law, meaning it only now requires to be signed by President Andrzej Duda to take effect. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland’s lawmakers approve a divisive law on Russian influence
The dome is seen from the entrance to the campus of the University of Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. A University of Notre Dame professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a student-run online publication over coverage of her abortion rights work. The case is raising questions about press freedom and academic freedom at one of the nation’s preeminent Catholic institutions of higher education. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
A Notre Dame professor sues a student publication over its coverage of her abortion-rights work
FILE - The Biogen Inc., headquarters is pictured on March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is spending more than $7 billion to buy Reata Pharmaceuticals and bolster its rare disease treatments. The Alzheimer’s treatment developer said Friday, July 28, 2023, it will pay $172.50 in cash for each share of Reata in a deal it expects to close by the end of this year. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Biogen to bulk up rare disease treatments with $7 billion Reata acquisition

Authorities accused the activists of threatening Algeria’s unity by celebrating Berber identity. They also say the 82-year-old veteran is damaging the army’s morale by criticizing the powerful military chief.

“What shame a man who liberated the country spends the 57th year anniversary of independence in prison” read one banner. Calls to free Bouregaa rang out at protest marches in other cities where citizens marched.

In Algiers, the capital, authorities deployed an unusually large number of police, who confiscated Berber flags from protesters entering the city. Police surrounded the plaza at the central post office that has been a nucleus of the revolt.

Protesters hope Friday’s demonstration breathes new life into the movement, which is divided over how to achieve lasting change.

“Yes to a civilian state! No to a military dictatorship” read one sign; another read “No dialogue with traitors,” in reference to an appeal this week by interim President Abdelkader Bensalah for dialogue ahead of presidential elections. He has proposed to create a new “entity” to arrange the elections, and promised that both the government and military would not take part.

Powerful army chief, Ahmed Gaid Salah, is another target of protesters. After helping to push Bouteflika from office, he has made numerous calls for quick presidential elections and backed a major anti-corruption sweep that has put generals and industrialists in jail. However, many fear his high-profile role since the start of the revolt augurs the return to center-stage of a military-style regime, like the one that led Algeria through much of its independence.

Friday’s protest comes a day before a conference planned by opposition parties and representatives of the civilian sector to come up with a plan for a transition period.