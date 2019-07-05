FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

US, Taliban scramble to finalize draft on troop withdrawal

By KATHY GANNON
 
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Taliban and U.S. negotiators are scrambling to finalize a draft agreement that will outline the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan and a verifiable Taliban guarantee to fight terrorism ahead of an all-Afghan peace conference Sunday.

Officials familiar with the talks, but not authorized to speak about them, say negotiations went late into the night on Wednesday and throughout Thursday — the sixth day of direct talks between the insurgents and U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. They were to resume again on Friday.

Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, on Friday told The Associated Press on Friday he wanted to clarify that the draft agreement was being worked upon in an effort to finalize and was not being rewritten.

“By rewriting the draft agreement I meant (only) that we are working on the draft agreement,” Suhail said Friday morning. Earlier he said “we have made some progress.”

Other news
FILE - Poland's lawmakers vote in parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, on May 26, 2023. Poland's lawmakers have voted to approve an amended but divisive law on Russian influences believed to be targeting the opposition and criticised by the U.S. and the European Union. The lower house voted Friday, July 28, 2023 to reject the Senate's veto to the draft law, meaning it only now requires to be signed by President Andrzej Duda to take effect. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland’s lawmakers approve a divisive law on Russian influence
The dome is seen from the entrance to the campus of the University of Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. A University of Notre Dame professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a student-run online publication over coverage of her abortion rights work. The case is raising questions about press freedom and academic freedom at one of the nation’s preeminent Catholic institutions of higher education. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
A Notre Dame professor sues a student publication over its coverage of her abortion-rights work
FILE - The Biogen Inc., headquarters is pictured on March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is spending more than $7 billion to buy Reata Pharmaceuticals and bolster its rare disease treatments. The Alzheimer’s treatment developer said Friday, July 28, 2023, it will pay $172.50 in cash for each share of Reata in a deal it expects to close by the end of this year. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Biogen to bulk up rare disease treatments with $7 billion Reata acquisition

Previously he said agreed-upon clauses were being added to the agreement. On Thursday he also said the two sides had broadened their discussion, without elaborating.

Until now the two sides had been divided on the withdrawal timetable, with the United States seeking more time.

Taliban officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, earlier said the U.S. was seeking up to 18 months to complete a troop withdrawal even as U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News earlier this week that a withdrawal had already quietly begun and that troop strength had been cut to 9,000. The president’s statement has since been contradicted by a senior U.S. official, who said the force strength is unchanged at about 14,000. An American official familiar with the talks also disputed the 18-month withdrawal timeframe, without saying what the U.S. was proposing.

Still, Trump’s statements reinforced the president’s often stated desire to leave Afghanistan and end America’s 18-year war — the longest in his country’s history.

His eagerness to pull out has strengthened the position of the Taliban, who effectively control half the country and won a key concession in the planning of the upcoming peace gathering, which will include no official delegation from the Afghan government.

Germany and Qatar, who are co-sponsoring the dialogue and issuing the invitations, said participants will attend “only in their personal capacity,” a condition President Ashraf Ghani has strenuously opposed. He has made no comment on Sunday’s meeting.

The Taliban have steadfastly refused to talk to Ghani’s government, calling it a U.S. puppet, but have said government officials can attend the conference as private citizens.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Shaheen said 60 people will attend the peace gathering, which Khalilzad called an “essential element” in achieving a peace agreement in Afghanistan.

Atta-ul-Rahman Salim, deputy head of a government-appointed peace council, said the delegation from Kabul will include a cross-section of Afghanistan’s civil society, including women’s rights activists.

“It is a good first step to hear each other’s side,” he said.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who attended two previous meetings with the Taliban in Moscow, told The Associated Press he won’t be attending the Doha gathering because he will be in China. But, he added, “I fully support the coming intra-Afghan dialogue in Doha and am in the picture.”

___

Associated Press writer Amir Shah in Kabul, Afghanistan, contributed to this report.