Manchester officials approval refugee resettlement there

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s largest city has voted to support refugee resettlement there.

Manchester’s Board of Alderman voted Tuesday to use federal funds to support resettlement agencies after Gov. Chris Sununu gave his consent in November.

“We embrace the diversity here and encourage people to come to Manchester,” Mayor Joyce Craig said.

Craig said that over the next year, nearly 100 refugees will be settled in the city.

Any municipalities seeking to resettle refugees have until Dec. 20 to submit their approval.

Under an executive order from the Trump administration, state and local governments are required to give approval before refugees can be housed there.