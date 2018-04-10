Man commits suicide after police standoff
AGAWAM, Mass. (AP) — A man has been found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside an Agawam home following an hours-long standoff with police.
Masslive.com reports Michael Kerr was found dead after barricading himself inside a house.
Agawam police say Massachusetts State police negotiators made 40 unanswered phone calls to Kerr, and sent a robot into the house.
Nearby residents were ordered to leave their homes.
Relatives said Kerr was suffering from depression.
Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/