FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Spain-bound cocaine seized in Italy is largest in 25 years

By ARITZ PARRA and NICOLE WINFIELD
 
Share

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police arrested the alleged recipient of a massive cocaine shipment in a cargo container in Barcelona with the help of Italian authorities in a sting operation, authorities said on Thursday.

The operation, involving investigators and customs officials in both countries, has led to the seizure of more than 2.7 tons of drugs — the largest for Italy in the past 25 years according to the country’s authorities.

Italy’s financial police said the organized crime networks behind the trafficking belonged to a group called the “Gulf Clan” that is active in several European ports to receive drugs for sale on the European market.

Police first seized 644 kilograms of cocaine worth some 130 million euros ($148 million) hidden in bags of Honduran coffee on Jan. 15 at the port of Livorno, Italian police had announced earlier this week.

Other news
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

It said the container traveled aboard a Portuguese-flagged cargo ship and that it had originated in Puerto Cortes, Honduras, with transfers in Costa Rica and southern Spain.

Then, on Jan. 23, investigators found 2.1 tons of Barcelona-bound pure cocaine dispatched from Colombia’s Turbo port. The drug, divided into 1,801 blocks, travelled in a container that had been declared as empty, according to Spain’s national police.

Col. Maurizio Cintura of Italy’s financial police said authorities intercepted the shipment and quickly replaced the cocaine with salt before sending it on to Barcelona as planned to help authorities there arrest the 59-year-old Spaniard who was to receive it.

Spanish police said that using an allegedly empty container was a new technique used by criminal organizations there. It said the sealing of the container had been forged so recipients in the port of Barcelona could remove the illegal shipment without being noticed.

__

Winfield reported from Rome.