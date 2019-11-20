Thai Supreme Court affirms death sentence for Spaniard

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Thai Supreme Court affirms death sentence for Spaniard

 
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence given a Spanish man convicted of murdering a compatriot and dismembering his body in 2016.

Artur Segarra Princep had been convicted of killing David Bernat to steal his money. He had pleaded innocent.

Police believe Segarra held Bernat against his will and tortured him to force him to transfer money to his bank account, then killed him and chopped up his body to try to conceal the crime. He was also convicted of concealing a corpse and several other offenses.

The victim’s body parts were found in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River and traces of the victim’s bloodstains and DNA were found in Segarra’s Bangkok apartment.

During the investigation, police said they found a freezer in Segarra’s home that was believed to have been used to store the body, as well as a book with instructions on how to dismember bodies. Medical examiners said they believed Bernat died from suffocation.

Segarra escaped to Cambodia but was sent back to Thailand to face trial and was convicted in 2017, receiving a death sentence that was upheld by an appeals court in 2018.

Executions are rarely carried out in Thailand and Segarra can apply for a royal pardon or to serve part of his sentence in Spain.