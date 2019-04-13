FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Arizona panel proposes ban of hunting contests with prizes

 
PHOENIX (AP) — State regulators want to adopt a rule to prohibit hunting contests that give prizes for killing the most predatory and fur-bearing animals or for killing the largest variety of those animals.

The Arizona Game and Fish Commission’s proposal announced Thursday says the ban would regulate hunting activities consistently with the commission’s guiding principles “to preserve wildlife for the beneficial uses of the public.”

The rule proposal also says wildlife hunting contests can be controversial and stir public outrage with “the potential to threaten hunting as a legitimate wildlife management function.”

The commission’s announcement said the proposal is scheduled to be considered during a June 21 meeting in Phoenix.

If the rule is approved, it would be reviewed by the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council.