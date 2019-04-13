Arizona panel proposes ban of hunting contests with prizes

PHOENIX (AP) — State regulators want to adopt a rule to prohibit hunting contests that give prizes for killing the most predatory and fur-bearing animals or for killing the largest variety of those animals.

The Arizona Game and Fish Commission’s proposal announced Thursday says the ban would regulate hunting activities consistently with the commission’s guiding principles “to preserve wildlife for the beneficial uses of the public.”

The rule proposal also says wildlife hunting contests can be controversial and stir public outrage with “the potential to threaten hunting as a legitimate wildlife management function.”

The commission’s announcement said the proposal is scheduled to be considered during a June 21 meeting in Phoenix.

If the rule is approved, it would be reviewed by the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council.