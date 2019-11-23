Movie ‘Frozen’ inspires atmospheric modeling classwork

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Movie ‘Frozen’ inspires atmospheric modeling classwork

 
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Disney animated musical “Frozen” provided an assignment for a Louisiana State University class in modeling the marine atmosphere.

The question: If the whole sea froze while the air temperature was well above freezing, could all that ice create wintry weather, as it did in the movie after Princess Elsa runs across the ocean and freezes it? The answer was that, under some circumstances, such a change could be possible.

Assistant Professor Paul Miller of the Department of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences said he got the assignment idea after watching “Frozen” with his daughter.

“I have a 4-year-old daughter, so I’ve watched ‘Frozen’ like a hundred times. The hundred-and-first time I thought, ‘Oh, this is something we could do for class,’” he said in an interview.

Other news
FILE - Scenes from a drag show at the Montana Capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how trans Montanans live, April 13, 2023, in Helena, Mont. A federal judge in Montana on Friday, July 28, temporarily blocked a new law that puts restrictions on drag performances just days before thousands of people are expected to attend Montana Pride's 30th anniversary celebration in Helena. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)
Montana judge temporarily lifts ban on drag performances ahead of major Pride event
FILE - A sign bearing the Tesla company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Feb. 9, 2019. Mohegan Sun, a casino and entertainment complex in Connecticut owned by the federally recognized Mohegan Tribe, announced on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that Tesla will open a showroom with a sales and delivery center this fall on its sovereign property. By doing so, it circumvents laws in states that bar vehicle manufacturers from also being retailers in favor of the dealership model. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Automaker Tesla is opening more showrooms on tribal lands to avoid state laws barring direct sales
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) argues with umpires Lance Barksdale (23) and Will Little (93) after being ejected during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cardinals’ Mikolas suspended 5 games and fined for intentionally throwing at Cubs’ Happ

The movie’s producers had said Norway had partly inspired the landscape. Because the costumes suggested the 1840s and flowers and short-sleeved costumes indicated spring, Miller set the simulations in Norway’s spring, using climate data from 1851 — the earliest available.

Each of the five ran a 30-day simulation with the change to sea ice on a different date assigned by Miller.

“Norway is far enough poleward that without the nearby relatively warm ocean temperatures the climate would be much cooler even during late spring,” Miller said in an LSU news release. “I was kind of surprised that the change was that dramatic in the simulation that I ran.”

The most extreme, he said, was a drop from 32 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit (0 to -9.4 Celsius). However, he noted, the change wasn’t immediate, as it was in the movie, but took about four days after the simulation switched from open ocean to sea ice.

The average change was from 41 to 32 degrees Fahrenheit (5 to 0 degrees centigrade), he said.

Miller says the assignment took two lab sessions of nine scheduled this semester.

The movie tie-in “makes the homework and assignments more engaging. It’s something they can relate to that’s fun to tell their friends and parents about so they retain the information better,” Miller said.