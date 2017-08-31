After 20 years, Wyoming missing woman case still confounds

RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — Investigators say they haven’t given up trying to solve the mystery of a woman who disappeared while jogging in the mountains of Wyoming 20 years ago this summer.

Fremont County Undersheriff Ryan Lee says investigators suspect somebody was involved in the disappearance of 24-year-old Amy Wroe Bechtel in 1997.

But he says there is no solid evidence to support that theory. Lee tells the Riverton Ranger (http://bit.ly/2gsWsbB) there are “persons of interest” in the case but no active suspects.

No remains have been found and no witnesses have come forward since Bechtel vanished while jogging on a road in the Wind River Range. Her unlocked car was found with the keys still in it.

Lee says investigators about a year ago looked into a promising lead that didn’t pan out.