Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

UK finance lobbyists head to Brussels to talk Brexit options

By CAROLINE SPIEZIO
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Representatives of London’s financial sector will head to Brussels on Wednesday to discuss Brexit, the first such meeting with officials there since Britain’s divorce talks with the EU began last month.

The meeting comes at a time of political and economic uncertainty in Britain, with many businesses worried that Prime Minister Theresa May will opt for a “hard Brexit” that would isolate the country from the European Union’s single, tariff-less market.

Lobbying group TheCityUK have previously called for “mutual market access” and the “acceptance of professional qualifications, practice rights, standards for regulated products and services” between post-Brexit Britain and the EU, a stance at odds with May’s plan. TheCityUK will release another report on the issue in upcoming months.

British banks have a lot to lose in a “hard Brexit,” as they would be deprived of so-called passporting rights, which allow financial services to operate freely throughout the EU’s single market with standard regulation. Adapting to that by, for example, opening offices in an EU country, would cost British banks’ an estimated 15 billion euros ($17 billion), according to the Association of Financial Markets in Europe.

And many North American and Asian banks with European headquarters in London have already threatened to move jobs and operations to a city in a remaining EU country should Britain lose its EU passporting rights. Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group said Monday that it would be the latest group to move their EU headquarters from Britain to Germany over fears that Brexit could lead to “future restrictions.”

TheCityUK says it regularly hosts delegations in Brussels, and that this one is “not out of the ordinary” but Brexit will be discussed.