Large West Virginia coal mine with 400 workers closing

 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia coal mine that employs about 400 workers is closing after a deal to sell it fell through.

Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement saying the closing of the Pinnacle Mine in Wyoming County will displace a lot of miners. He says he is hopeful the mine “has not seen its last days.”

WVVA reports workers at the mine, which is owned by Mission Coal, said this week negotiations to sell the mine fell through. The mine is largest employer in Wyoming County after the school system. Workers were moving equipment out of the mine this week, a sure sign of its imminent closure.

Justice also mentioned the recent closing of ABB control systems in Greenbrier County, which employs about 150 workers.

Justice said in the Friday release that “it’s not a good day.”