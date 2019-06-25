FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Utah man broke into ex-wife’s home, stabbed man, police say

 
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A Utah man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he broke into his ex-wife’s home and stabbed a man more than 20 times.

The Spectrum newspaper in St. George reports that prosecutors say 45-year-old Jason Shawn Reveal broke into the house on Sunday and attacked the man with a small pocket knife.

Reveal is being held without bail at the Purgatory Correctional Facility. He was charged Monday with attempted murder, burglary, criminal mischief and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Washington City Police Chief Jason Williams says there were two children inside the home when the stabbing happened.

No attorney was immediately listed for Reveal in court records.