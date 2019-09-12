FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: Officers surrounded house to capture fugitives

 
PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on husband and wife fugitives accused of murder who were captured in Arizona (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Federal authorities say about 50 officers surrounded a remote Arizona house and arrested a couple accused of murder who had escaped a prison transport van and been on the run for more than two weeks.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service said Thursday that authorities got a tip the couple might be at the home and that Susan Barksdale surrendered quickly.

Marshals say her husband, Blane Barksdale, initially refused to come out Wednesday night and ignored commands when he did emerge. Officers used a stun gun to subdue him.

The couple are due in court in Tucson later Thursday. Marshals say they’re investigating any possible accomplices.

The couple escaped Aug. 26 as they were taken from upstate New York to Tucson to face charges in the April death of a 72-year-old man.

___

6:20 a.m.

Authorities say husband and wife fugitives on the run for over two weeks in the killing of an Arizona man have been captured.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday night that 56-year-old Blane Barksdale and 59-year-old Susan Barksdale are in custody.

The Barksdales escaped Aug. 26 while being transported from upstate New York to Tucson, Arizona, to face charges in the April death of a 72-year-old man.

Authorities have said the couple overpowered two private security guards when the transport van they were traveling in Utah after Susan Barksdale faked a medical emergency. They were last seen in northeastern Arizona.

The Marshals Service provided no details on the circumstances of their capture but scheduled a news conference in Phoenix late Thursday morning.