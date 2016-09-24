Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
DA: Evidence of heroin found at home where mother, son died

 
DALTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say evidence of heroin use was found in the northeastern Pennsylvania home where a purse-snatching suspect and his mother were found dead.

Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Singer and 57-year-old Bonni Shelp were found dead Thursday afternoon, a few hours after Clarks Summit police filed robbery and other charges against Singer. Police alleged that Singer took a purse from an elderly woman Tuesday afternoon as she was returning home.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Shane Scanlon told The (Scranton) Times-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2drZWs1 ) that the cause of death is pending toxicology results.

But he said police found packaging commonly used for heroin sold on the street and he believed both mother and son used the drug.

Scanlon called the deaths “a contained incident” and said there was no risk to the general public.

