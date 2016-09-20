Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Latest: Christie among possible bridge scandal witnesses

 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on testimony on the second day of the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie and New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo appear on a list of more than 300 witnesses who may be called to testify in the trial over the George Washington Bridge lane closures.

But a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman says not everyone on the list may be called.

Fishman’s office is prosecuting former Christie allies Bill Baroni and Bridget Kelly. The two are charged with civil rights violations, conspiracy and wire fraud.

Prosecutors say the two caused traffic jams at the George Washington Bridge that plunged Fort Lee into four days of gridlock. Prosecutors have said the traffic jams were meant to punish the town’s Democratic mayor for not endorsing Christie’s re-election bid.

Christie wasn’t charged and says he didn’t know about it.

___

2:30 p.m.

The Democratic New Jersey mayor allegedly targeted by two former allies of Republican Gov. Chris Christie for a political vendetta describes how he was showered with attention from Christie staffers before declining to endorse Christie’s re-election in 2013.

Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich testified Tuesday in the trial of Bill Baroni and Bridget Kelly. The two are charged with causing traffic jams at the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee to punish Sokolich when he didn’t endorse Christie.

Sokolich said he received invitations to parties, football games and other events from Christie staffers in the years leading up to 2013.

One of the perks was a special tour of the still-under-construction 1 World Trade Center tower guided by Baroni.

Sokolich also described leaving phone and text messages for Baroni that weren’t returned.

___

12:10 p.m.

The police chief of the town at the center of the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal tells a jury a bridge authority official told him to contact one of the two people charged with orchestrating gridlock near the bridge for political revenge.

Fort Lee Police Chief Keith Bendul recounted meeting Robert Durando, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey official in charge of the bridge, in a municipal lot on the morning of Sept. 9, 2013, as traffic engulfed the town.

Bendul said when he upbraided Durando about the new traffic pattern that reduced three access lanes between Fort Lee and the bridge to one, Durando told him, “Have the mayor call Baroni.”

That’s a reference to Bill Baroni, the former Port Authority deputy executive director on trial on charges he closed lanes to punish Democratic Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich for not endorsing Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s re-election.

___

11:30 a.m.

The police chief of the New Jersey town at the center of the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal is describing the gridlock that engulfed it three years ago.

Fort Lee Police Chief Keith Bendul testified Tuesday at the federal trial of Bill Baroni and Bridget Kelly, two former allies of Republican Gov. Chris Christie. They are charged with reducing access to the bridge to punish the town’s Democratic mayor for not endorsing Christie. Christie wasn’t charged.

Bendul described heavy traffic near the bridge and testified that an official from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told him to “have the mayor call Baroni.”

Baroni is a former Port Authority executive. Kelly is Christie’s former deputy chief of staff.

Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich could also testify Tuesday.

___

5:30 a.m.

The alleged target of a political retribution plot by two former allies of Republican Gov. Chris Christie could take the stand at their trial.

Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich is expected to be one of the first witnesses called by the government in its case against Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni. They allegedly caused massive traffic jams in his city in September 2013 to punish the Democrat for not endorsing Christie.

Kelly and Baroni claim their actions weren’t criminal and the alleged scheme was orchestrated by another former Port Authority official, David Wildstein, who has pleaded guilty.

During opening statements on Monday, defense attorneys portrayed Wildstein as a political opportunist and bully who was Christie’s eyes and ears at the agency, where Baroni was deputy executive director.