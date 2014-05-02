Dutch politician’s killer freed after 12 years

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Dutch politician’s killer freed after 12 years

By TOBY STERLING
 
Share

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The animal rights activist who assassinated Dutch politician Pim Fortuyn was freed Friday, after serving just under 12 years in prison — years during which many of Fortuyn’s ideas, particularly his disdain of “multiculturalism” and his dislike of Muslim immigration, have become mainstream in the Netherlands.

Volkert van der Graaf killed Fortuyn on May 6, 2002, days before national elections in which Fortuyn was set to win big on an anti-immigration platform that upended the then-progressive Dutch political landscape.

Fortuyn’s slaying shocked a nation that had not seen anything like it. Voters flocked to the party of the martyred Fortuyn. But it lacked stability without its flamboyant leader, and the Netherlands entered a period of tumultuous politics that lasted a decade.

Still, his ideas were increasingly taken up by successor parties and by the mainstream right. Successive governments have passed laws ordering citizenship classes for immigrants and making it more difficult to immigrate but easier to be deported.

Other news
FILE - Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) carries the ball against New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is scheduled to visit with the New York Jets this weekend, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.The former Minnesota Vikings star, who turns 28 in August, could join a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)
Free agent running back Dalvin Cook meeting with Jets this weekend, AP source says
Leon Marchand of France competes during the men's 200m individual medley final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Leon Marchand and Summer McIntosh pick up big wins at the swimming world championships
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, July 25, 2023. The Biden administration has announced the first cancer-focused initiative under its advanced health research agency. It's aiming to help doctors more easily distinguish between cancerous cells and healthy tissue during surgery and improve patient outcomes. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File )
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of the bipartisan ‘moonshot’ effort

Criminals normally receive conditional release after serving two-thirds of a sentence in the Netherlands, but Van der Graaf’s 18-year sentence was criticized as too light from the moment it was handed down. How could a man commit the premeditated murder of a politician and walk away 12 years later?

Fortuyn supporters have scheduled a protest against his release in Rotterdam Friday evening, and right-wing groups have vowed to track Van der Graaf down and kill him.

Justice Ministry spokesman Jochgem van Opstal said Van der Graaf’s release has conditions attached, including wearing a tracking ankle band and not visiting areas related to his crime or Fortuyn’s family and political support.

But “judges determined the punishment,” he said. There is no death penalty in the Netherlands.

In Van der Graaf’s case, judges had to choose between a maximum sentence of 20 years for an odd but sane first-time offender — or life in prison without possibility of parole. They gave him 18 years.

Van der Graaf was a vegan with a girlfriend and infant daughter who had devoted his life to animal rights causes. He claimed at trial he had seen Fortuyn as “a danger for society,” and compared his rise to that of Nazism in the 1930s.

But in a letter leaked by a lawyer for the Fortuyn family, Van der Graaf in jail wrote to his girlfriend “if I ever give a statement to judges or the media, then of course it doesn’t necessarily have to be the truth. For the outside world the truth isn’t important, it only needs to be functional.”

A small part of Fortuyn’s platform was to ditch a proposed ban on mink breeding.

Van der Graaf said at his trial and later appeal he wasn’t yet sure whether what he did was wrong. But he confessed, took responsibility for his actions, offered apologies to Fortuyn’s family, and promised he would never do anything like it again.

“The public prosecutor’s office has said there’s no reason to think he will be a repeat offender,” Van Opstal said.

Since 2002, Fortuyn-inspired governments have also introduced tougher criminal laws, including making it possible for judges to grant sentences of up to 30 years, or more for terrorist acts. Average sentence lengths have increased, and life sentences have become far more common.

It is not known where Van der Graaf will live, whether he will have police protection, or whether he will be able to have any relationship with his girlfriend and their daughter, now a teenager.

In an interview with national broadcaster NOS Friday, Pim Fortuyn’s brother urged supporters not to “try to play judge themselves.”

But he said that if he were Van der Graaf “I’d make sure that I went far away and could not be recognized.”

“Fortunately, Volkert van der Graaf still has a life sentence: he’ll always have to be looking over his shoulder,” he said.