Extreme athlete Dean Potter dies in BASE jumping accident

FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Lawyers for Donald Trump are meeting with members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team as a potential indictment looms over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Extreme athlete Dean Potter dies in BASE jumping accident

By DAISY NGUYEN
 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Extreme athlete Dean Potter, renowned for his daring and sometimes rogue climbs and BASE jumps, was one of two men killed while attempting a wingsuit flight in Yosemite National Park, a park spokesman said Sunday.

Someone called for help late Saturday after losing contact with Potter, 43, and his climbing partner, Graham Hunt, 29. They had jumped from a 7,500-foot promontory called Taft Point, park ranger Scott Gediman said.

He said a search-and-rescue team looked for the men overnight but couldn’t find them. On Sunday morning, a helicopter crew spotted their bodies in Yosemite Valley.

The men wore wingsuits — skin-tight suits with batwing sleeves and a flap between their legs — to help them glide. However, parachutes designed to slow their descent had not been deployed, Gediman said.

Other news
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Women sexually assaulted by imprisoned former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar have filed a lawsuit, Thursday, July 27, 2023, claiming school officials made “secret decisions” about releasing documents in the case. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Nassar survivors sue Michigan State, saying it made ‘secret decisions’ about releasing documents
Kristen Clarke, the Assistant U.S. Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, speaks during a news conference on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday it is investigating the patterns or practices of the Memphis Police Department, seven months after the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers after a traffic stop.(AP Photo/Adrian Sainz).
Justice Dept announces broad investigation of Memphis police practices after Tyre Nichols death
Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala, left, makes a shot on goal for a score to put Nigeria up, 3-1, in front of Australia's Alanna Kennedy, center, and Australia's goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
Partnership between Oshoala and Ajibade lifts Nigeria to upset over Australia

BASE stands for buildings, antennas, spans (such as bridges), and Earth (such as cliffs and mountaintops) that jumpers can parachute from. The sport is illegal in all national parks, and it was possible the men jumped at dusk or at night to avoid being caught by park rangers.

Potter and Hunt, who lived near Yosemite, were prominent figures in the park’s climbing community, Gediman said.

“This is a horrible incident, and our deepest sympathies go out to their friends and family,” Gediman said. “This is a huge loss for all of us.”

Potter is famous for pushing the boundaries of climbing by going up some of the world’s most daunting big walls and cliffs alone, using his bare hands and without ropes. He took the sport to an extreme level with highlining — walking across a rope suspended between towering rock formations while wearing a parachute for safety in the event of a fall.

He drew criticism in May 2006 after he made a “free solo” climb of Utah’s iconic Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. Though the climb was not illegal, outdoor clothing company Patagonia dropped its sponsorship of him, saying his actions “compromised access to wild places and generated an inordinate amount of negativity in the climbing community and beyond.”

Potter defended his ascent, saying his intention was to inspire people to “get out of their cars and experience the wild with all their senses.”

Last year, Clif Bar withdrew its sponsorship of Potter and four other top climbers, saying they took risks that made the company too uncomfortable to continue financial support.

In more recent years, he combined his love of climbing and flying with BASE jumping. He also produced a film that chronicled his adventures BASE jumping with his beloved dog, Whisper.

In 2009, he set a record for completing the longest BASE jump from the Eiger North Face in Switzerland by staying in flight in a wingsuit for 2 minutes and 50 seconds. The feat earned him the Adventurer of the Year title by National Geographic magazine.

A photographer who documented that jump, and has known Potter for more than 15 years said Potter stood out from other climbers not only for his skills but his boldness.

“BASE jumping is the most dangerous thing you can do,” Corey Rich said. “The odds are not in your favor, and sadly Dean pulled the unlucky card.”

Potter indicated in his writings that he knew the inherent danger of his sport. Last year, his friend and climbing partner Sean “Stanley” Leary died during a BASE jump in a wingsuit in Zion National Park in Utah. Potter was among a group of people who recovered Leary’s body.

“Though sometimes I have felt like I’m above it all and away from any harm, I want people to realize how powerful climbing, extreme sports or any other death-consequence pursuits are,” he wrote in an October 2014 blog posted on his website. “There is nothing fake about it whether you see it in real life, on YouTube or in a glamorous commercial.”

Gediman estimates that about five BASE jumping deaths have occurred in Yosemite. He said he himself watched a BASE jumper leap to her death in 1999 when her borrowed chute failed to open.

The woman was participating in a protest against the National Park Service’s ban on BASE jumping.