Alton’s ConAgra plant gets new name, new sign

ALTON, Ill. (AP) — Alton’s ConAgra Foods plant has a new name.

A new sign outside the plant says Ardent Mills, The (Alton) Telegraph reported (http://bit.ly/XGjso3).

Ardent Mills, a joint venture by ConAgra Mills, Cargill and CHS, began operating as the nation’s largest flour milling company in May after receiving approval from the U.S. Justice Department.

Ardent Mills is based in the Denver area. It combines the resources and facilities of ConAgra Mills and Horizon Milling, a previous joint venture of Cargill and CHS. It has 40 flour mills, three bakery mix facilities and a specialty bakery in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.

The name and new sign are just another step in the process, Ardent Mills spokeswoman Mary Ann Strombitski said.

“The plant is still there, and nothing further will change,” Strombitski said.

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.thetelegraph.com