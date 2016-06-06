Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Afghanistan’s lapis lazuli seen as ‘conflict mineral’

By LYNNE O’DONNELL
 
Share

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s president has thrown his support behind a push to classify lapis lazuli as a “conflict mineral” after a global advocacy group said Monday that militants — including the Taliban — earn up to $20 million a year from illegal mining of the rare blue stone.

Such a move would force Afghanistan to regulate its troubled mining sector, which now provides the Taliban with its second biggest source of income after drugs.

The London-based corruption watchdog Global Witness said in its report that Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province, where the mines are concentrated, has been “deeply destabilized” by violent competition among Taliban insurgents and local strongmen.

The stone is prized for its rich blue color and used in jewelry and other ornaments. It’s been mined in Afghanistan and traded along the Silk Road since ancient times.

Other news
Floral tributes laid outside Sinead O'Connor's former home in Bray, Co Wicklow, Ireland, Thursday, July 27, 2023 after her death at the age of 56. The Met Police said O’Connor was found unresponsive in a home in southeast London. They did not say how she died but said her death was not considered suspicious. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)
His campaign forced Sinead O’Connor to scrap a 1997 Jerusalem concert. Now he is a Cabinet minister
A jet takes flight as heat ripples radiate from the runway, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix. Phoenix this month shattered its record for consecutive days in which the temperature reached at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius), standing at 26 days and counting as of Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Suffocating heat wave in metro Phoenix starts easing after first major monsoon storm of the season
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Ohtani throws first MLB shutout in Angels’ 6-0 win over Tigers after team says he’s staying

Afghanistan’s mineral assets could earn the government up to $2 billion a year, according to Global Witness. But authorities lack the money and expertise to fully develop the sector, and international firms are deterred by the deteriorating security situation.

The report says the government lost at least $17.5 million in revenue from lapis lazuli in 2014 and $10 million in 2015. Armed groups earned an estimated $19.9 million in 2014, and a local strongman identified as Abdul Malek has paid nearly $5 million in protection money to the Taliban over the last two years from his mining proceeds, the report said.

Global Witness said the Badakhshan mines have also become a “strategic priority” for a local Islamic State affiliate, which emerged over the past year mostly in the country’s east, along the border with Pakistan.

“Unless the Afghan government acts rapidly to regain control, the battle for the lapis mines is set to intensify and further destabilize the country, as well as fund extremism,” Global Witness said.

The Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit, an independent Kabul-based think tank, said in a recent report that there are up to 10,000 mines “outside of government control and subject to looting.” It says there are “currently over 300 trucks full of illegally extracted lapis,” or around 6,000 tons, in Badakhshan awaiting export.

“The most conservative estimates for this amount to about $300 million,” it said.

It said Taliban commanders also operate government-owned marble mines in Helmand province, where the Taliban earn $10 million annually from extraction at 25 to 30 sites close to the Pakistan border.

Ghani told reporters late Sunday that “any mistake we have made in the management of our natural resources we will pay for, for the next 200 years.”

He compared Afghanistan to the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the race for minerals has fueled conflict for decades, and said he would urge parliament to classify lapis lazuli as a conflict mineral.

The international classification indicates that a product’s sale contributes to war and human rights abuses. The best-known example is “blood diamonds,” long used to fund wars across Africa. A U.N. resolution in 1988 proposed measures that could trace diamonds from their origin to point of sale.

Should Afghanistan’s lapis lazuli be classified as a conflict mineral, it would oblige Kabul to regulate the mines and possibly set up a central bourse to ensure accountability and transparency for each stone, a proposal made by Afghanistan’s former minister of mines, Daud Saba, who resigned earlier this year.

The government banned lapis lazuli mining in early 2015 because the mines could not be secured. But the mining continued with impunity, with local police and politicians reportedly benefiting from the illegal extraction and export of the stone. The Global Witness report identifies warlords, police chiefs and politicians who it says benefit from the trade.

Much of the illegal lapis lazuli exports go to China, Global Witness said. “The fact that Chinese lapis sales are funding the Taliban comes in contrast to the Chinese government’s official position as peace-broker on Afghanistan in regional security talks.”

Beijing is part of four-country consultations with Afghanistan, Pakistan and the United States aimed at bringing the Taliban into a peace dialogue to end the war.

The Taliban are expected to step up attacks this year as their new leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, moves to consolidate his position after his predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Pakistan last month.

If Kabul cannot secure the nation’s vast mineral assets — which also include coal, iron ore, copper, gold, chromite, lithium, onyx, marble, rubies and emeralds — there are fears they will continue fall into the hands of armed groups, prolonging the war.

But Ghani said “it is not too late,” citing contract review and public scrutiny as key to securing the sector.