3-year-old child found in Wareham pond dies

WAREHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police say the 3-year-old autistic girl who was found unresponsive in a Wareham pond earlier this week has died.

Lt. Kevin Walsh tells The Standard-Times (http://bit.ly/101JVGi ) that Alyvia Navarro was pronounced dead at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Alyvia was found in Dick’s Pond on Wednesday afternoon after wandering away from her grandmother’s home.

Police say there is no indication of foul play although the state medical examiner’s office is investigating the cause of death.

The 60-year-old grandmother told police the child was missing for about 25 minutes before she called authorities. The child was found about an hour later.

Information from: The (New Bedford, Mass.) Standard-Times, http://www.southcoasttoday.com